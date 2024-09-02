Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,744 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

VNO opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $35.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

