Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 5,644 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

