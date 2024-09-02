Summit Financial LLC Acquires 11,380 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 101.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COP opened at $113.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

