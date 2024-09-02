Summit Financial LLC Acquires 3,984 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $73.13 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.