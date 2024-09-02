Summit Financial LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 258,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,930,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,639 shares of company stock worth $3,079,461. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $205.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average of $183.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

