Summit Financial LLC Acquires 6,427 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $224.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

