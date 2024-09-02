Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 78.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $128.55 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $172.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

