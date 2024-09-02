Summit Financial LLC Buys 4,429 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 107.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $261.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.