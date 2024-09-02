Summit Financial LLC Buys 9,122 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after buying an additional 168,639 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.