Summit Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.82 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
