Summit Financial LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.84.

SYK stock opened at $360.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.52. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

