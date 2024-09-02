Summit Financial LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $196.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

