Summit Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,578,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

