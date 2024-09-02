Summit Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 228.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $309.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

