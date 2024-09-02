Summit Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of JEF opened at $59.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

