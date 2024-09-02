Summit Financial LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 177,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,121,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,617,000 after purchasing an additional 87,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 453.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IDEV stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $70.15.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

