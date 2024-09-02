Summit Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $610,040,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $198,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.96.

NYSE SPOT opened at $342.88 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $359.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

