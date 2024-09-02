Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

