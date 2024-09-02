Summit Financial LLC Sells 14,163 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

