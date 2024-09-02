Summit Financial LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,882,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

NYSE:KWEB opened at $25.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

