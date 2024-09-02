Suncor Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

SU opened at C$54.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The stock has a market cap of C$69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$57.32.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.1553672 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.96.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

