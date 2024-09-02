Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 25th

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Suncor Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of SU opened at $40.54 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

