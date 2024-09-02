Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.27.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.