Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.