TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $153.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

