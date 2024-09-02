Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6732 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61.
Techtronic Industries Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TTNDY opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. Techtronic Industries has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $73.19.
About Techtronic Industries
