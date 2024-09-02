Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $94.69 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.