Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $172.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

