Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $10,005,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 194.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 73,319 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.