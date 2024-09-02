TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a report released on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 193,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 161,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $4,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

