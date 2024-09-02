The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $66.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

