The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $173.74 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

