The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $272,312,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $173.74 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.91. The company has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.