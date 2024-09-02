The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group to post earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSG opened at C$135.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$134.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.49. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of C$95.03 and a 52-week high of C$143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total value of C$2,396,664.50. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,000 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total transaction of C$631,250.00. Also, Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total value of C$2,396,664.50. Insiders have sold a total of 46,393 shares of company stock worth $5,959,839 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.