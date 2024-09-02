The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Friday, August 30th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $718.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

