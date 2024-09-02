The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 45.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 72,961 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 328,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 162,546 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 133.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

