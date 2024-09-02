The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives $202.79 Average PT from Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hershey Trading Up 0.7 %

HSY stock opened at $193.06 on Friday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $219.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 319.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Hershey by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 15.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

