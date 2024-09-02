The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
Shares of IPG opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
