The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $32.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

