The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

