The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 10.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

