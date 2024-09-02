The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 417.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $370.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

