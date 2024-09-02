The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 153.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 53.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.95.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $370.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

