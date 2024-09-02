Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOST shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Toast stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $236,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

