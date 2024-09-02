Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT stock opened at $361.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $362.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

