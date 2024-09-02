TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Lessened by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,373.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,272.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,257.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,380.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,422.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.