Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Trex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TREX opened at $63.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Trex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Trex by 54.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

