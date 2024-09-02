TrueFi (TRU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.55 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $95.63 million and $14.55 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,241,947,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,244,165 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,241,947,376.1551602 with 1,156,244,164.9330533 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07884476 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $13,863,646.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

