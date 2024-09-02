Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.3% in the second quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $165.86 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

