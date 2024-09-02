U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

