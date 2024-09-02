Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $5.82 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.90. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.03 per share.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.91%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $352.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.38. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

