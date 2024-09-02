Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $256.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

